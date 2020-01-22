Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Files An 8-K Other Events
On January 22, 2020, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application No. 16/098,338 related to CTP-543, the Company’s investigational treatment for alopecia areata. The patent, which is expected to expire in 2037, covers pharmaceutical compositions of CTP-543 and methods of treating alopecia areata with CTP-543. The Company intends to conduct an end of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and advance CTP-543 into Phase 3 evaluation in 2020.
Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including, among others, statements about its expectations regarding the issuance of a patent following receipt of a Notice of Allowance and the clinical development of CTP-543, and any other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this Form 8-K represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this Form 8-K and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this Form 8-K.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others segment. It has clinical candidates under development, including AVP-786, CTP-656, CTP-730 and JZP-386. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform) enables it to identify compounds for deuteration and to design, evaluate, develop and manufacture deuterated compounds. The Company is utilizing its DCE Platform to discover and develop product candidates for a range of indications. The Company’s product candidate, CTP-656, is a next generation potentiator that the Company is initially developing for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients having gating mutations, including the G551D mutation. AVP-786 is a combination of a deuterated dextromethorphan analog and a low dose of quinidine.
