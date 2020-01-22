SEC Filings Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.>

On January 22, 2020, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application No. 16/098,338 related to CTP-543, the Company’s investigational treatment for alopecia areata. The patent, which is expected to expire in 2037, covers pharmaceutical compositions of CTP-543 and methods of treating alopecia areata with CTP-543. The Company intends to conduct an end of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and advance CTP-543 into Phase 3 evaluation in 2020.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including, among others, statements about its expectations regarding the issuance of a patent following receipt of a Notice of Allowance and the clinical development of CTP-543, and any other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this Form 8-K represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this Form 8-K and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this Form 8-K.