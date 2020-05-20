PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies. Its products include brands of medication, such as Frontline Plus, K9 Advantix II, Advantage II, Heartgard Plus, Sentinel, Revolution and Rimadyl. It also offers additional pet supplies for sale on its Website, which are drop shipped to its customers by third parties. These pet supplies include food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers and other pet supplies. Its products included Non-Prescription Medications (Over the Counter (OTC)) and supplies, and Prescription Medications (Rx). Its customers are located in California, Florida, Texas, New York, Virginia and Georgia, among others.