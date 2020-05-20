Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to Vote of Security Holders

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, 3,011,545 shares of common stock, or 79.36% of the 3,794,725 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote were present in person or by proxy; therefore, a quorum was present.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders elected three Class III directors to hold office for a three-year term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting, as reflected below. In addition, shareholders: (i) approved, on an advisory basis (non-binding), the compensation of the Company’s named executives as disclosed in the Company’s 2020 proxy statement; and (ii) ratified the selection of Brown, Edwards & Company, L.L.P. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The final voting results for each item presented at the meeting are set forth below:

Proposal 1

Election of Class II Directors

Proposal 2

Advisory (non-binding) vote on executive compensation

Proposal 3

The ratification of the selection of Brown, Edwards & Company, L.L.P., as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020

Item 8.01 Other Events

On May 20, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share of its common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 19, 2020.

About Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank (the Bank). The Bank has over 10 service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. The Bank provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The services offered by the Bank include automated teller machines (ATM), debit and credit cards, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, prepaid debit cards, cashier’s checks, domestic and international collections, savings bonds, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking and banking by mail. The Bank provides commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers primarily in Virginia.