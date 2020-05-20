ATYR PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01Other Events.

Story continues below

aTYR PHARMA INC Exhibit

EX-5.1 2 life-ex51_6.htm EX-5.1 life-ex51_6.htm Sean M. Clayton +1 858 550 6034 [email protected] Exhibit 5.1 May 20,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ATYR PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B. The Company is developing Resolaris, an intravenous protein therapeutic for the treatment of rare myopathies with an immune component (RMICs). The Company is investigating Resolaris in patients with LGMD2B. The Company is conducting approximately three open label trials in patients with early onset FSHD, in adult patients with FSHD or LGMD2B and a long-term extension study in adult patients with FSHD. The Company has not generated any revenues.