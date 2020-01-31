PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTLF) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Petlife Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s 51% owned company, The Maye International Group Sarl (“TMIG”), anticipates planting its initial hemp crop this spring. Upon the successful harvest this first crop during the summer, TMIG expects it will then expand its planting of hemp to further meet the growing demand for hemp products. TMIG will be overseeing the planting and harvesting while Petlife’s joint venture partner, Red Rock Alternative Fund LLC, will be securing the sales of the hemp products. The Maye International Group anticipates that the first crop will be sold to the international market during the summer of 2020. More details will follow as the planting is completed.

On January 15, 2020, Petlife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Red Rock Alternative Fund LLC entered into an Agreement and established a new company, The Maye International Group Sarl in the Democratic Republic of Congo, fifty-one (51) percent of which is owned by Petlife and forty-nine (49) percent is owned by Red Rock Alternative Fund LLC; The Maye International Group Sarl has up to two thousand (2,000) hectares of private land to plant hemp to meet the growing international demand.



About PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTLF)

Story continues below

PetLife Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Clear TV Ventures, Inc., is engaged in the development and launching of a high potency (HP) veterinary cancer medications and nutraceuticals, based on the formula Escozine. The Company’s formula, Escozine (for humans) is sold as either a nutraceutical or prescription drug in approximately 40 countries, including the United States. It has rights to formulate, package and market a product line, Escozine for Pets, for livestock suffering from cancer. Escozine for Pets is a natural product containing serum derived from the Caribbean Blue Scorpion and polarized using the Company’s polarization technology. It intends to target various veterinary cancers, including Lymphoma, Osteosarcoma, Mast Cell Tumor, Melanoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Mammary Carcinoma, Transitional Cell Carcinoma and Soft Tissue Sarcoma. It has designed three products for differentiated intake protocols for home and veterinary usage: Oral/Rectal, Patch and Injectable.