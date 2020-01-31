Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EARK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 26, 2020, Ecoark Holdings, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”) entered into letter agreements (the “Letter Agreements”) with accredited institutional investors (the “Investors”) holding the warrants issued with the Company’s Series B Convertible Preferred Stock on August 21, 2019 (the “Warrants”). to the Letter Agreements, the Investors agreed to a cash exercise of the Warrants at a price of $0.51 in consideration for the receipt of replacement warrants (the “Replacement Warrants”) to purchase a number of shares of the Company’s common stock at $0.90 equal to 150% of the shares underlying the Warrants.

On January 27, 2020, the Company received approximately $2 million in cash from the exercise of the Warrants and issued the Replacement Warrants to the Investors, which have an exercise price of $0.90 and may be exercised within five years of issuance.

The foregoing description of the Letter Agreements and the Replacement Warrants does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Letter Agreement and form of Replacement Warrant attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, and each incorporated by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Reference is made to the discussion in Item 1.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, which discussion is incorporated in this Item by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are filed herewith:

10.1 Form of Letter Agreement 10.2 Form of Replacement Warrant 99.1 Form Press Release of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. dated January 27, 2020



Ecoark Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 f8k012620ex10-1_ecoarkhold.htm FORM OF LETTER AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1 Ecoark Holdings,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EARK)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a technology solutions company. The Company offers technologies to fight waste in operations, logistics, and supply chains worldwide. It provides pallet-level time and temperature tracking, pre-cool prioritization and monitoring, pallet routing, real-time in-transit monitoring, remote visibility, and quality management solutions. The Company also offers Point Clouds, which creates two dimensional (2d) and three dimensional (3d) digital replications; High definition (HD) photos, a 360 degree rotational bubble image from various project perspectives; 2d Plans that plan and elevates views in CAD/PDF; and 3d models, such as Revit, CAD, Cyclone, 3dS, and others; as well as provides training and consultation services on laser scan and/or creates 2d as-builts or 3d models. In addition, it provides tech driven consumer products.