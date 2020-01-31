Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 30, 2020, Koss Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this report is being furnished to Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this report shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits