Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On January 30, 2020, Koss Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this report is being furnished to Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this report shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Koss Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. The Company operates in the audio/video industry segment of the home entertainment industry. It markets a line of headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics label. It markets products used by consumers to listen to music, digital versatile discs (DVDs) in vehicles, sound bytes on computer systems, and other audio related media. The Company’s products are sold through retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges and prisons. It has a manufacturing facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Koss U.K. Limited is its subsidiary.