PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PESI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press release dated May 8, 2020 99.2 Press release dated May 12, 2020



PERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Perma-Fix Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call ATLANTA – May 8,…

About PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is an environmental and environmental technology know-how company. It operates in three segments: The Treatment Segment (Treatment), the Services Segment (Services) and the Medical Segment (Medical). Treatment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed (waste containing both hazardous and low-level radioactive waste), hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through approximately four licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities held by its subsidiaries. Services include on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers, technical services and nuclear services. The Medical segment includes research and development (R&D) of a new medical isotope production technology by its Polish subsidiary, Perma-Fix Medical S.A. (PF Medical). Its Treatment and Services provide services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities and governmental agencies.