BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BYFC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 11, 2020, Broadway Financial Corporation (the “Company”) issued a Press Release announcing results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Press Release dated May 11, 2020, announcing results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Broadway Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company is engaged in the savings and loan business through its subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented savings institution. The Bank’s business consists of deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to make mortgage loans secured by residential properties with over five or more units (multi-family); commercial real estate, and residential properties with one-to four-units (single family). Its loan portfolio consists of mortgage loans, which are secured by single family residential properties; multi-family properties, and commercial real estate, including churches. Its deposits consist of passbook savings accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.