PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC. (NASDAQ:PEIX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting, stockholders cast approximately 58% of votes, not including abstentions, and representing a majority of votes, in favor of holding future say-on-pay votes on an annual basis. The Board of Directors of the Company had recommended a vote for frequency of say-on-pay votes every three years. In light of this result and other factors it considered, the Board of Directors has determined that the Company will hold future say-on-pay votes on an annual basis until the next advisory vote on the frequency of say-on-pay votes occurs. The next advisory vote regarding the frequency of say-on-pay votes is required to occur no later than the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

