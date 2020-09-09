SEC Filings STAR GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 3.03 MATERIAL Modification to Rights of Security Holders

As reported on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 15, 2020, on June 8, 2020, Star Gold Corp. (“Star Gold” or the “Company”) notified all of its Warrant holders that the Company was re-pricing, for a limited time, all issued and outstanding Common Stock Warrants, of the Company, to an Exercise Price of $.045 per share.

On August 31, 2020 the Company extended the expiration date of the repricing of its Common Stock Warrants from August 31, 2020 to September 11, 2020. At 5:00 pm Pacific Time on September 11, 2020, all remaining unexercised Common Stock Warrants of the Company will revert to their respective exercise prices.