PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

3,375,509 110,554 79,631 226,712 1,615,821



About PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Story continues below

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (Peoples) is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank), including its subsidiary, Peoples Advisors. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. Peoples Advisors, LLC, provides investment advisory services through a third party to individuals and small businesses. It provides an array of wealth management products and services, which include investment portfolio management, estate planning, annuities, business succession planning, insurances, education funding strategies and tax planning through Peoples Advisors, LLC. Its trust and investment services include investment management, individual retirement account (IRA) trustee services, estate administration, living trusts, trustee under will, guardianships, life insurance trusts, custodial services/IRA custodial services, corporate trusts, and pension and profit sharing plans.