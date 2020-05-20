NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:NSYS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

The Registrant issued a news release on March 19, 2020, entitled “Nortech Systems Reports First Quarter 2020 Results” regarding its consolidated fiscal year results and financial condition. A copy of this news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 13, 2020, Nortech Systems Incorporated (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders. The items voted on at the meeting and the results of such voting are set forth below:

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

NORTECH SYSTEMS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_187015.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_187015.htm Exhibit 99.1 May 13,…

About NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company offers a range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services. The Company’s segment is Contract Manufacturing. The Company’s manufacturing and engineering services include medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located at Bemidji, Blue Earth, Merrifield, Eden Prairie, Milaca and Mankato in Minnesota; Augusta in Wisconsin; Monterrey in Mexico, and Suzhou in China. The Company serves approximately three markets within the EMS industry, such as Aerospace and Defense, Medical/Life Sciences and the Industrial market, which includes industrial equipment, transportation, vision, agriculture, oil and gas.