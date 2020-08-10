Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 10, 2020, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) relating to its results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The full text of this press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (Synchronoss) offers cloud solutions and software-based activation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in providing cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices segment. Its software provides consumer and enterprise solutions for transactions on a range of connected devices across the world’s networks. The Company’s solutions include activation and provisioning software for devices and services, cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, identity/access management and secure mobility management that enable communications service providers (CSPs), cable operators/multi-services operators (MSOs) and OEMs with embedded connectivity, multi-channel retailers, medium and large enterprises and their consumers, as well as other customers for secure and broadband networks, and connected devices.

