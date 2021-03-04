2

Item 8.01. Other Events

On March 3, 2021, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. issued a press release announcing a Stock Repurchase Plan authorizing the repurchase of outstanding shares totaling up to $4,000,000.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit (99)(a) and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits

(99)(a) Press Release dated March 3, 2021

Disclosure about forward-looking statements

Statements made in this Form 8-K, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this report was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rate environment, management’s business strategy, national, regional, and local market conditions and legislative and regulatory conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should also carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3