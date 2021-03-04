Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On March 4, 2021, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on the following proposal:

Proposal 3. To authorize one or more adjournments of the meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes in favor of the Reverse Stock Split and/or Authorized Shares Decrease Proposal at the Special Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. The proposal was approved by a vote of the stockholders and the final results will be provided on amended Form 8-K/A.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

In accordance with Proposal 3, which was approved by the stockholders, the Special Meeting was adjourned to April 1, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time with respect to Proposal 1 to consider and vote upon an amendment to our Tenth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to combine outstanding shares of our common stock into a lesser number of outstanding shares, or a “Reverse Stock Split”, by a ratio of not less than one-for-five and not more than one-for-fifteen, with the exact ratio to be set within this range by our Board of Directors in its sole discretion (the “Reverse Stock Split Proposal”); and Proposal 2 To approve an amendment to the Company’s Tenth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to decrease, concurrent with and conditioned upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of authorized shares of capital stock from 255,000,000 to 130,000,000 shares in order to decrease the number of authorized shares of common stock from 250,000,000 to 125,000,000 shares (the “Authorized Shares Decrease Proposal”.

The adjourned Special Meeting will be held at the same virtual meeting location, www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ONTX2021SM This will enable the Company’s stockholders of record as of the record date, which was January 12, 2021, additional time to consider and vote on Proposal 1 and Proposal 2, and enable the Company’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., more time to assist the Company with the solicitation of stockholder votes on Proposal 1 and Proposal 2.

At the adjourned Special Meeting on April 1, 2021, stockholders will be deemed to be present in person and vote at such adjourned meeting in the same manner as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 13, 2021 and mailed to the stockholders. Valid proxies submitted prior to the reconvened Special Meeting will continue to be valid for the upcoming reconvened Special Meeting, unless properly changed or revoked prior to votes being taken at such reconvened Annual Meeting.

The Company\’s Board of Directors expects to communicate with stockholders in the near future in connection with the adjourned Special Meeting.



About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Story continues below

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells. It has over three clinical-stage product candidates and various preclinical programs that target kinases, cellular metabolism or cell division in preclinical development. The Company’s lead product candidate, rigosertib, is being tested in both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations as a single agent, and the oral formulation is also being tested in combination with azacitidine, in clinical trials for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and related cancers. Its other product candidates include Briciclib and Recilisib.