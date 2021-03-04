SEC Filings FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 26, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FitLife Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right (each, a “Right”) for each outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Common Shares”). The dividend was payable to holders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021 (the “Record Date”) and with respect to Common Shares issued thereafter until the Distribution Date (as defined below) and, in certain circumstances, with respect to Common Shares issued after the Distribution Date. The description and terms of the Rights are set forth in a Tax Benefit Preservation Plan, dated as of February 26, 2021 (the “Rights Agreement”), by and between the Company and Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc., as rights agent (the “Rights Agent”).

The Rights Agreement is designed to prevent the Company from facing a substantial limitation on its ability to use its Tax Benefits (as such term is defined in the Rights Agreement) to offset potential future income taxes for federal income tax purposes. The Company’s ability to use its Tax Benefits would be substantially limited if it experiences an “ownership change,” as such term is defined in Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). A company generally experiences an ownership change if the percentage of its shares of stock owned by its “5-percent shareholders,” as such term is defined in Section 382 of the Code, increases by more than 50 percentage points over a rolling three-year period. The Rights Agreement is intended to reduce the likelihood of an ownership change under Section 382 of the Code by deterring any Person (as such term is defined in the Rights Agreement) or group of affiliated or associated Persons from acquiring Beneficial Ownership (as such term is defined in the Rights Agreement) of 4.99% or more of the outstanding Common Stock.

The following is a summary of the terms of the Rights Agreement. The summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Rights Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 4.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Issuance of Rights

Each holder of Common Shares as of the Record Date will receive a dividend of one Right per Common Share. One Right will also be issued together with each Common Share issued by the Company after the Record Date and prior to the Distribution Date (as defined below), and in certain circumstances, after the Distribution Date. New certificates (or, if uncertificated, the book entry account that evidences record ownership of such shares) for Common Shares issued after the Record Date will contain a notation incorporating the Rights Agreement by reference.

Until the Distribution Date: (a) the Rights will not be exercisable; (b) the Rights will be evidenced by the certificates for Common Shares (or, if uncertificated, by the book entry account that evidences record ownership of such shares) and not by separate rights certificates; and (c) the Rights will be transferable by, and only in connection with, the transfer of Common Shares.

Distribution Date; Exercise of Rights; Beneficial Ownership

The Rights are not exercisable until the Distribution Date. As of and after the Distribution Date, the Rights will separate from the Common Shares and each Right will become exercisable to purchase from the Company one one-thousandth of a share of Series B Junior Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (each whole share, a “Preferred Share”) at a purchase price of $100.00 per one one-thousandth of a Preferred Share (such purchase price, as may be adjusted from time to time, the “Purchase Price”). This portion of a Preferred Share would give the holder thereof approximately the same dividend, voting, and liquidation rights as would one Common Share.

The “Distribution Date” is the earlier of: (a) the close of business on the tenth (10th) business day (or such later date as may be determined from time to time by action of a majority of the Board prior to the Distribution Date that would otherwise have occurred) following the first date of public announcement that any person, together with such person’s Related Persons (as defined below) (other than the Company or certain related entities), has become the beneficial owner of 4.99% or more of the then outstanding Common Shares (other than as a result of repurchases of Common Shares by the Company, certain stock option or restricted stock grants by the Company or the exercise or conversion thereof, certain inadvertent acquisitions or purchases of Common Shares directly from the Company) (such person, an “Acquiring Person”) or that discloses information which reveals the existence of an Acquiring Person;provided, however, that stockholders who beneficially own 4.99% or more of the outstanding Common Shares as of the time immediately prior to the first public announcement by the Company of the adoption of the Rights Agreement (including any Common Shares beneficial ownership of which is acquired on the date of such announcement to orders placed prior to such announcement), will not be considered an Acquiring Person unless and until such stockholder or any of its Related Persons acquires, without the prior approval of the Board, beneficial ownership of any additional Common Shares, subject to certain exceptions (such date being the “Shares Acquisition Date”); and (b) the close of business on the tenth (10th) business day (or such later date as a majority of the Board shall determine prior to the Distribution Date that would otherwise have occurred) after the date of the commencement of, or first public announcement of the intent of any person (other than the Company or certain related entities) to commence (within the meaning of Rule 14d-2(a) of the General Rules and Regulations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), a tender or exchange offer that, if successfully completed, would result in such person becoming an Acquiring Person;provided, however, that if a tender or exchange offer is terminated prior to the occurrence of a Distribution Date, then no Distribution Date shall occur as a result of such tender or exchange offer.

Issuance of Rights Certificates

As soon as practicable after the Distribution Date, the Rights Agent will mail rights certificates to holders of record of the Common Shares as of the close of business on the Distribution Date and, thereafter, the separate rights certificates alone will evidence the Rights.

Expiration of Rights

The Rights will expire on the earliest of (a) the Close of Business on March 1, 2022, (b) the time at which the Rights are redeemed (as described below), and (c) the time at which the Rights are exchanged in full (as described below).

Change of Exercise of Rights Following Certain Events

In the event that a person becomes an Acquiring Person, each holder of a Right will thereafter have the right to receive, upon exercise, Common Shares (or, in certain circumstances, other securities, cash, or other assets of the Company) having a value equal to two times the Purchase Price. Notwithstanding the foregoing, following the occurrence of a person becoming an Acquiring Person, all Rights that are, or (under certain circumstances specified in the Rights Agreement) were, beneficially owned by any Acquiring Person (or by certain related parties) will be null and void. However, Rights are not exercisable following the occurrence of a person becoming an Acquiring Person until such time as the Rights are no longer redeemable by the Company as set forth below.

Redemption

At any time until ten (10) business days following the Shares Acquisition Date, the Board may direct the Company to redeem the Rights in whole, but not in part, at a price of $0.01 per Right (payable in cash, Common Shares, or other consideration deemed appropriate by the Board). Immediately upon the action of the Board directing the Company to redeem the Rights, the Rights will terminate and the only right of the holders of Rights will be to receive the $0.01 redemption price.

Exchange of Rights

At any time after a person becomes an Acquiring Person, but before such person acquires beneficial ownership of fifty percent (50.0%) or more of the outstanding Common Shares, the Board may direct the Company to exchange the Rights (other than Rights owned by such person or certain related parties, which will have become null and void), in whole or in part, at an exchange ratio of one Common Share per Right (subject to adjustment). The Company may substitute Preferred Shares (or shares of a class or series of the Company’s preferred stock having equivalent rights, preferences, and privileges) for Common Shares at an initial rate of one one-thousandth of a Preferred Share (or of a share of a class or series of the Company’s preferred stock having equivalent rights, preferences, and privileges) per Common Share. Immediately upon the action of the Board directing the Company to exchange the Rights, the Rights will terminate and the only right of the holders of Rights will be to receive the number of Common Shares (or one one-thousandth of a Preferred Share or of a share of a class or series of the Company’s preferred stock having equivalent rights, preferences, and privileges) equal to the number of Rights held by such holder multiplied by the exchange ratio.

Anti-Dilution Provisions

The Board may adjust the Purchase Price, the number of Preferred Shares or other securities or assets issuable upon exercise of a Right, and the number of Rights outstanding to prevent dilution that may occur (a) in the event of a stock dividend on, or a subdivision, combination, or reclassification of, the Preferred Shares, (b) in the event of a stock dividend on, or a subdivision or combination of, the Common Shares, (c) if holders of the Preferred Shares are granted certain rights, options, or warrants to subscribe for Preferred Shares or convertible securities at less than the current market price of the Preferred Shares, or (d) upon the distribution to holders of the Preferred Shares of evidences of indebtedness or assets (excluding regular periodic cash dividends) or of subscription rights or warrants (other than those referred to above). With certain exceptions, no adjustment in the Purchase Price will be required until cumulative adjustments amount to at least one percent (1.0%) of the Purchase Price.

Voting Rights; Other Stockholder Rights

Until a Right is exercised, the holder thereof, as such, will have no rights as a stockholder of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to vote or to receive dividends.

Amendment of the Rights Agreement

The Company (by action of the Board) may supplement or amend any provision of the Rights Agreement in order to (a) cure any ambiguity, (b) correct or supplement any provision contained in the Rights Agreement that may be defective or inconsistent with other provisions of the Rights Agreement, (c) shorten or lengthen any time period under the Rights Agreement, or (d) make any other provisions with respect to the Rights that the Company deems necessary or desirable;provided, however, that no supplement or amendment made after the time any person becomes an Acquiring Person may adversely affect the interests of the registered holders of rights certificates (other than an Acquiring Person or any affiliates or associates of an Acquiring Person). Without limiting the foregoing, the Company may at any time before any person becomes an Acquiring Person amend the Rights Agreement to make the provisions of the Rights Agreement inapplicable to a particular transaction by which a person might otherwise become an Acquiring Person or to otherwise alter the terms and conditions of the Rights Agreement as they may apply with respect to any such provision.

Preferred Stock Purchasable Upon Exercise of Rights

Because of the nature of the Preferred Stock’s dividend, liquidation and voting rights, the value of the one one-thousandth interest in a share of Preferred Stock purchasable upon exercise of each Right should approximate the value of one share of Common Stock.

Item 3.03 Material Modifications to Rights of Security Holders.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated into this Item 3.03 by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

In connection with the adoption of the Rights Agreement, on March 2, 2021, the Company filed a Certificate of Designation of Series B Junior Participating Preferred Stock (the “Certificate of Designation”) with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada. The Certificate of Designation became effective on March 3, 2021.

The summary of the rights, powers, and preferences of the Preferred Stock set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03. A copy of the Certificate of Designation is attached as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.