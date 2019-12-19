PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 19, 2019, PDL BioPharma, Inc. (the Company) issued a press release announcing the retirement of Dr. Harold E. Selick from the Company’s board of directors and the decision of Paul Sandman to not stand for re-election at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, and related reductions in the size of the Company\’s board of directors. The Company also announced that Elizabeth O’Farrell would replace Dr. Selick as the chairperson of the board of directors.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc., formerly Protein Design Labs, Inc., manages a portfolio of patents and royalty assets, consisting of its Queen et al. patents, license agreements with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and royalty and other assets acquired. The Company provides non-dilutive growth capital and financing solutions to late-stage public and private healthcare companies and offers immediate financial monetization of royalty streams to companies, academic institutions and inventors. It evaluates its investments based on the quality of the income generating assets and potential returns on investment. It is focused on intellectual property asset management, acquiring income generating assets and maximizing value for its stockholders, among others. It receives royalties on sales of over ten humanized antibody products, which include Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Kadcyla, Tysabri, Actemra, Gazyva and Entyvio all of which are approved for use.