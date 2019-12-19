SEC Filings Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 13, 2019, Aircraft MSN 29922 Trust, a trust controlled by Contrail Aviation Leasing, LLC (“Contrail”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Contrail Aviation Support, LLC, a 79%-owned subsidiary Air T, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into a purchase agreement to sell one Boeing 737-800 Aircraft with serial number 29922 and two CFM International, Inc., model CFM56-7B24 engines with serial numbers 890420 and 890421, which were previously on lease by Contrail. Upon closing, the total transaction value will exceed $10,000,000.*

Entering into the purchase agreement as discussed above continues Contrail’s business of purchasing aircraft and/or aircraft engines for the purpose of leasing or disassembling them and selling them for parts.

The purchase agreement with respect to the transaction is filed as Exhibit 10.1, which is incorporated herein by reference.

*Portions of the transaction exhibit have been omitted for confidential treatment.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

10.1.Purchase Agreement, dated December 13, 2019 by and between Wilmington Trust Services (Dublin) Limited and KG Aircraft Rotables Co., Ltd.*

*Portions of the transaction exhibit have been omitted for confidential treatment.