AROTECH CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARTX) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01



AROTECH CORP Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d846016dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF AROTECH CORPORATION ARTICLE ONE The name of the corporation is Arotech Corporation (hereinafter called the “Corporation”). ARTICLE TWO The address of the Corporation’s registered office is located at Corporation Service Company,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About AROTECH CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARTX)

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division. The Company’s Training and Simulation Division develops, manufactures and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services and other personnel. The Company’s Power Systems Division provides battery solutions, energy management and power distribution technologies and product design and manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense, law enforcement, homeland security markets, and it manufactures and sells rechargeable batteries for defense and security products and medical and industrial applications.