PC CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events
PC CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Files An 8-K Other Events
PC CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Files An 8-K Other Events
EX-99.1 2 a52148663ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Connection (CNXN) Announces a Special Dividend to Shareholders MERRIMACK,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About PC CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc. is a provider of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company operates through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. In the SMB Segment, it serves small-to-medium-sized business customers through its PC Connection Sales subsidiary. In Large Account Segment, it serves large enterprise customers through its MoreDirect subsidiary. In the Public Sector segment, it serves federal government, higher educational institutions, school grades K-12, and state and local governments, through its GovConnection subsidiary. Its products include computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories that the Company purchases from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. It also offers services involving design, configuration and implementation of IT solutions. It offers products from Apple, Cisco Systems, Dell, EMC, IBM and Lenovo, among others.