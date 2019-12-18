SEC Filings PC CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 17, 2019, PC Connection, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2019.

The full text of the press release issued in connection with this announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.