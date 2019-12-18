Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02



About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes. The Company is focused on developing drugs for diseases with a genetic basis, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. The Company’s preclinical pipeline of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics includes both subcutaneously administered liver-targeted candidates and extra-hepatic candidates. The Company’s pre-clinical-stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV, ARO-AAT, ARO-LPA, ARO-AMG1, ARO-F12 and ARO-HIF2. ARO-HBV is an RNAi therapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection. ARO-AAT is a therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver disease associated with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.