PAVMED INC. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 10, 2020, PAVmed Inc. (the “ Company ”) received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“ Nasdaq ”) that the Company had regained compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As previously reported, Nasdaq had notified the Company on October 10, 2019 that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock had been below the minimum requirement of $1 per share. The notification letter stated that the Company would be afforded 180 calendar days to regain compliance. In order to regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock had to be at least $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. Subsequently, Nasdaq determined that, from December 26, 2019 to January 9, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at $1 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company had regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

On January 13, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had regained compliance, which press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

