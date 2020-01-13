GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 13, 2020, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. updated its corporate presentation. A copy of the presentation is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The presentation will also be available online at http://ir.genocea.com/events-and-presentations as of January 13, 2020, however the Company’s website and any information contained on the website are not incorporated herein.
The information contained in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibits attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 genoceacorporatepresenta.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 genoceacorporatepresenta Next generation cancer immunotherapies 1   This presentation contains “forward-looking” statements that are within the meaning of federal securities laws and are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations,…
About GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops vaccines and immunotherapies. It uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. The Company operates through business of developing and commercializing vaccines segment. It has one product candidate in Phase II clinical development: GEN-003, which is a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes infections. It has pre-clinical development programs, which include GEN-001, which is indicated for the treatment of chlamydia prophylaxis, and GEN-002, which indicated for the treatment of genital herpes prophylaxis both of which are in pre-clinical stage of development. The Company’s pipeline also includes GEN-005, which is under malaria prophylaxis, Epstein-Barr virus and immuno-oncology programs in research stage of development.

