LIMONEIRA COMPANY (NASDAQ:LMNR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 13, 2020, Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended October 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished within this report as Exhibit 99.1.

Exhibit 99.1Investor Contact:John Mills Managing Partner ICR 646-277-1254 Limoneira Company Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Reiterates Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance-Achieves Record Revenue in FY 2019 of $171.4 Million

Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Company’s operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate development and capital investment activities. The Company’s three business divisions are agribusiness, rental operations and real estate development. The Company’s agribusiness division consists of two segments, namely lemon operations and other agribusiness, and includes its farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Company’s rental operations business division includes its residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations and organic recycling. The Company’s real estate development business division includes its real estate projects and development. The Company operates its packinghouses in Santa Paula, California and Yuma, Arizona. The Company’s water resources include water rights, usage rights and pumping rights to the water in aquifers.