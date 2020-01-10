SEC Filings PARKER DRILLING COMPANY (NYSE:PKD) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

In connection with the approval of the Stock Splits (as defined below), Parker Drilling Company (the “Company”) intends to voluntarily delist its common stock from trading on the New York Stock Exchange and to deregister its common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). As previously disclosed, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), at its sole discretion, may elect to abandon the Stock Splits and the overall delisting and deregistration process for any reason, including if it determines that effecting the Stock Splits would be too costly. Assuming the Board determines to proceed with the Stock Splits, as part of the delisting process, the Company intends to file a Form 25 (Notification of Removal From Listing and/or Registration under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company expects that the delisting will occur ten days after the filing of the Form 25, at which point, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC certifying that it has less than 300 stockholders, which will terminate the registration of the Company’s common stock under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On January 9, 2020, the Company held a special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, the holders of a majority of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote approved amendments to the Company’s certificate of incorporation, as amended (the “Certificate of Incorporation”), to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”), followed immediately by a forward stock split of the Company’s common stock (the “Forward Stock Split,” and together with the Reverse Stock Split, the “Stock Splits”), at a ratio (i) not less than 1-for-5 and not greater than 1-for-100, in the case of the Reverse Stock Split, and (ii) not less than 5-for-1 and not greater than 100-for-1, in the case of the Forward Stock Split. The amendments were approved with (i) 11,225,127 shares of common stock voting in favor of the Reverse Stock Split, 2,480,798 shares voting against the Reverse Stock Split and 680 shares abstaining, and (ii) 11,212,686 shares of common stock voting in favor of the Forward Stock Split, 2,493,249 shares voting against the Forward Stock Split and 670 shares abstaining.

The exact stock split ratios will be set within the ranges described above at the discretion of the Board (and, in all cases, with the forward stock split ratio being the inverse of the reverse stock split ratio). The Board will evaluate updated ownership data impacting the various stock split ratios so that it can determine the aggregate costs of the stock splits within the range of stock split ratios before choosing the stock split ratios. After determining the appropriate stock split ratios, the Board will direct the Company to file with the State of Delaware certificates of amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effectuate the Stock Splits. At this time, the Company believes that any reverse stock split ratio within the approved ranges would reduce the number of record holders below 300, which is the level at or above which the Company is required to file reports with the SEC.