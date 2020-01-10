OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:OPOF) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

As previously reported on a Form 8-K filed on July 18, 2019, on January 3, 2020, Robert F. Shuford, Sr. retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company), and Robert F. Shuford, Jr. assumed the joint role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of both the Company and the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank). Mr. Shuford, Sr. continues to serve on the Boards of Directors of the Company, the Bank and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A.

About OLD POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:OPOF) Story continues below Old Point Financial Corporation is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through two subsidiaries, The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank) and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A. (the Trust). The Company operates in three principal business segments: the Bank, the Trust and the Parent. The Company is the parent company of Trust and the Bank. The Bank is an independent community bank. The Bank had approximately 18 branch offices serving the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County and Isle of Wight County. The Bank offers a complete line of consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit and cash management services. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail and commercial customers. The Trust is a nationally chartered trust company and is wealth management services provider.