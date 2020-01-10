Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously announced on December 20, 2019, the Company notified the NYSE of its intention to voluntarily delist.

The Company filed with the SEC on December 30, 2019 a Form 25 relating to the delisting of its common units and anticipates that the delisting of its common units will become effective on January 10, 2020, prior to market open. The Company expects that its common units will trade on the OTC Pink market under the ticker symbol: FGPR. The Company will remain subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

The Company previously intended to apply to have its common units quoted on the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets. After further consideration, particularly in light of the expectation that any OTC Markets listing will be temporary, the Company no longer intends to apply to have its common units quoted on the OTCQB and instead expects that its common units will trade on the OTC Pink market.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 9, 2019, the Company issued a press release to update and supplement the press release issued on December 20, 2019 regarding its voluntary delisting from the NYSE. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Amendment No. 1 to Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 — Press release of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. dated January 9, 2020, regarding its voluntary delisting from the NYSE.

About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies. The midstream operations-crude oil logistics segment is engaged in providing crude oil transportation and logistics services. The corporate and other segment includes midstream operations-water solutions. The Company’s two subsidiaries include Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and the operating partnership. Its general partner performs all management functions for the Company and holds general partner interest in Ferrellgas Partners and the operating partnership. It is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies to customers in the United States.