PARKE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About PARKE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full commercial service bank, with focus on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania. It focuses its commercial loan originations on small and mid-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing. It also offers a range of deposit products to its commercial customers. It offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. Its retail lending activities include residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans and overdraft protection.