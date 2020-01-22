CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Exhibit

Community Bank Promotes Ralph Burchianti

About CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in community banking segment. The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area. The Bank operates through a network of approximately 20 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s principal lending activity is the origination of residential loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties in its local market area. In addition, the Bank offers property and casualty, commercial liability, surety and other insurance products, through its subsidiary, Exchange Underwriters, Inc. (Exchange Underwriters), an independent insurance agency.