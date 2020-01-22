CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC. (NASDAQ:BREW) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On November 11, 2019, Craft Brew Alliance, Inc., a Washington corporation (the “Company”), Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“ABC”), and Barrel Subsidiary, Inc., a Washington corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of ABC (“Merger Sub”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”), to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company (the “Merger”), with the Company continuing as the surviving entity in the Merger as a direct subsidiary of ABC.

to the Agreement, the parties filed their notification and report forms under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, on December 6, 2019. On December 26, 2019, the parties withdrew their notification and report forms effective as of January 6, 2020. The parties refiled their notification and report forms on January 6, with a new 30-day waiting period commencing on the date of such refiling.

About CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC. (NASDAQ:BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes the Kona Brewing Company, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Redhook Brewery, Omission Beer and Square Mile Cider Company brand families, along with partner brands Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers and Resignation Brewery. Its brews its beers using hops, malted barley, wheat, rye and other natural traditional and nontraditional ingredients.