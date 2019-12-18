PARK CITY GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

As previously reported in the Original Form 8-K, in a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future Say on Pay votes held at the Annual Meeting, 1,612,945 shares voted for one year, 39,422 shares voted for two years, 6,487,652 shares voted for three years, and 33,747 shares abstained. The Company has considered the outcome of this advisory vote and has determined, as was recommended with respect to this proposal by the Company\’s Board of Directors in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, that the Company will hold future Say on Pay votes every three years until the occurrence of the next advisory vote on the frequency of Say on Pay votes. The next advisory vote regarding the frequency of Say on Pay votes is required to occur no later than the Company\’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.
Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. The Company delivers its services through software products designed, developed, marketed and supported by the Company. The Company also has a Professional Services business, which conducts customization, implementation and training. The Company has approximately two services groups, such as The Business Analytics Group and The Professional Services Group. The Business Analytics Group offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store and specialty retail industries. The Professional Services Group provides consulting services. The Company’s solutions include Advanced Commerce and Supply-Chain Solutions, and Food Safety Solutions. The Company’s primary advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions include Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager and ActionManager.

