PARK CITY GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. The Company delivers its services through software products designed, developed, marketed and supported by the Company. The Company also has a Professional Services business, which conducts customization, implementation and training. The Company has approximately two services groups, such as The Business Analytics Group and The Professional Services Group. The Business Analytics Group offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store and specialty retail industries. The Professional Services Group provides consulting services. The Company’s solutions include Advanced Commerce and Supply-Chain Solutions, and Food Safety Solutions. The Company’s primary advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions include Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager and ActionManager.