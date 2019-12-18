SEC Filings PARK CITY GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

As previously reported in the Original Form 8-K, in a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future Say on Pay votes held at the Annual Meeting, 1,612,945 shares voted for one year, 39,422 shares voted for two years, 6,487,652 shares voted for three years, and 33,747 shares abstained. The Company has considered the outcome of this advisory vote and has determined, as was recommended with respect to this proposal by the Company\’s Board of Directors in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, that the Company will hold future Say on Pay votes every three years until the occurrence of the next advisory vote on the frequency of Say on Pay votes. The next advisory vote regarding the frequency of Say on Pay votes is required to occur no later than the Company\’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.