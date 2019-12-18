SEC Filings CLEANSPARK, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02



CLEANSPARK, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99_1.htm CleanSpark Announces Annual Results in a Statement To Its Shareholders CleanSpark Inc. Delivers Record Revenue Sales Rise 783% year-over-year SALT LAKE CITY,…

About CLEANSPARK, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc., formerly Stratean, Inc., is in the business of acquiring, licensing and marketing patents and technology to create sustainable energy for its energy customers. The Company is a microgrid company, which combines a stratified downdraft gasifier with engineering and software and controls for distributed energy resource management systems. Its software allows energy generated locally to be shared with other interconnected microgrids. The Company’s Flex Power System is an integrated microgrid control platform that integrates all forms of energy generation with energy storage devices and controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time free of cyber threats. The Flex Power System provides sustainable energy with cost savings for its energy customers. The Flex Power System allows customers to manage renewable energy generation, storage and consumption. Its FractalGrid topology enables multiple microgrids to work together or disassociate base on the system.