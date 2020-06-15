PUREBASE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

As reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, on May 1, 2020, Purebase Corporation, a Nevada corporation (the “Company”) entered into an asset purchase agreement with Quove Corporation (“Quove”) for the purchase by the Company of all of the assets used in connection with operating a gold processing plant (the “Acquisition”) for 6,200,000 shares of its common stock to be issued at closing. The Acquisition closed on June 11, 2020.

Section 3 – Securities and Trading Markets

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

In connection with the closing of the Acquisition as described above, the Company is issuing 6,200,000 shares of its common stock to Quove as consideration for the asset purchase. The issuance by the Company of the shares is without registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), or the securities laws of the applicable state, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Section 4(2) of the Act. which exempt transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering.

Section 7 – Regulation FD

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 12, 2020, the Company issued a press release to announce the closing of the Acquisition A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Report, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference to this Report in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated June 12, 2020



About PUREBASE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corporation is a diversified, industrial mineral and natural resource company. The Company provides solutions to a range of markets, including the cornerstone markets of agriculture and construction. Through its subsidiary, Purebase Agricultural, Inc. (Purebase Ag), it intends to identify, acquire, define, develop and operate industrial and natural resource properties, and to provide mine development and operations services to mining properties located in the Western United States, and in California and Nevada. Within the Agricultural Sector, it intends to provide soil amendment solutions that may be used by both farming operations and consumer retail, domestically in the United States and internationally. Within the Construction Sector, operating through Purebase Build, it intends to develop and market a Supplementary Cementitious Material, a solution that may be used in infrastructure development projects for government, commercial industries and residential buildings.