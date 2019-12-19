PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, BARDA will award initial funding of approximately $59 million for the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax and the purchase of an initial 2,500 treatment courses of NUZYRA to add to the current SNS. The contract provides for potential additional staged funding including: approximately $77 million for existing FDA PMR commitments scheduled to begin in April 2020 and approximately $20 million for manufacturing-related requirements scheduled to begin in June 2020. The remaining funding includes the potential for approximately $13 million to support the development of NUZYRA for the prophylaxis of anthrax and a maximum of approximately $115 million to provide for three additional purchases of NUZYRA, each of which will be triggered upon development milestones related to the anthrax treatment development program.

The BARDA Contract contains a number of terms and conditions that are customary for government contracts of this nature, including provisions giving the government the right to terminate the contract at any time for its convenience.

The foregoing is a brief description of the material terms of the BARDA Contract and does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder. The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the BARDA Contract, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s next Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 18, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing the entry into the BARDA Contract. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

