SEC Filings GERON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GERN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

GERON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GERN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 On December 18, 2019, Geron Corporation issued a press release entitled “Geron Conducts End of Phase 2 Meeting for Imetelstat in Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis.” A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. 99.1 Press release, dated December 18, 2019.

Story continues below



GERON CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 geron3692331-ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About GERON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen). The Company operates through the segment, which includes discovery and development of therapeutic products for oncology. Imetelstat is a lipid conjugated 13-mer oligonucleotide that is designed to be complementary to and bind with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity. Imetelstat exhibits relatively preferential inhibition of the clonal proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in nonclinical studies. Janssen is engaged in the development of Imetelstat with over two clinical trials, such as a Phase II trial in myelofibrosis (MF), referred to as IMbark, and a Phase II/III trial in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) referred to as IMerge.