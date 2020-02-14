PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRLX) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

ITEM 3.02 UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES

The disclosures set forth in Item 3.03 are incorporated by into this Item 3.02 by reference.

ITEM 3.03 MATERIAL MODIFICATION TO RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS

On February 12, 2020, the Company filed a Certificate of Designation (“Designation”) with the secretary of state of Nevada for the Company’s Series B1 Convertible Preferred Stock.

The following represent a summary of the basic designations and preferences of Series B1 preferred stock:

The foregoing summary of the Certificates of Designation do not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Certificate of Designation for Series B1 Preferred Stock, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 of this Current Report and incorporated by reference herein.

ITEM 5.02 AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OR BYLAWS; CHANGE IN FISCAL YEAR.

The disclosures set forth in Item 3.03 are incorporated by into this Item 5.02 by reference.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits



PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. Exhibit

EX-3 2 ex31certofdesigserb1.htm EX 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION-SERIES B1 Ex 3.1 Certificate of Designation-Series B1 STATE OF NEVADA BARBARA K. CEGAVSKE Commercial Recordings Division Secretary of State 202 N. Carson Street Carson City,…

