StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Files An 8-K Other Events

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. TO HOST FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Denver, CO, February 13, 2020/GLOBE NEWSWIRE/ — StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ:BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 27, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results and investment performance and provide its current views on the bank-related market environment. The call will be hosted by Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer of StoneCastle Financial Corp., and Joshua Siegel, Board of Directors, StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-877-407-9039 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial’s investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 27, 2020 through midnight (Eastern Time) on March 12, 2020. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 13698624. The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco

347-887-0324



About StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks. The Company’s investment portfolio includes term loans, debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, common stock, exchange traded fund, limited partnership interest and money market fund. The Company invests in bank issuers of various locations, such as California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.