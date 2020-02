On February 13, 2020, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (the “Company”), amended and restated the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws, as amended (the “Second Amended and Restated Bylaws”), effectively immediately. The Second Amended And Restated Bylaws were updated to reflect the developments and changes in Nevada corporate law and to provide certain conforming, modernizing and clarifying changes to keep the Company’s Bylaws consistent with those of other companies in the gaming industry.

Page Follows