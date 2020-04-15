PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRLX) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01OTHER EVENTS



About PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRLX)

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. focuses on personalized patient care through the use of the Company’s Compound Pharmacy (Roxsan, Inc.) and eventually through the diagnostic testing platform capable of diagnosing and monitoring various health issues. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy Services (RPS) and Corporate. The RPS segment provides a range of pharmacy services, including retail, compounding and fertility medications. The Corporate segment provides management and administrative services to support the Company. The RPS segment dispenses prescription drugs, both through local channels by direct delivery, as well as mail order. The RPS segment also sells an assortment of general merchandise, including over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, seasonal merchandise and convenience foods, through the Company’s pharmacy. It holds interests in Quality of Life Peace of Mind (QOLPOM). The QOLPOM Hub is a personal medication dispensing and remote monitoring solution.