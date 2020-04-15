SEC Filings AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 9, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the \”Company\”) issued a press release announcing the appointment of Gregory Oakes to the Board of Directors effective April 13, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. Mr. Oakes will serve until the Company\’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Mr. Oakes, age 52, brings over 25 years of pharmaceutical industry and leadership experience and currently serves as Corporate Vice President, Global Integration Lead for Otezla at Amgen where he is responsible for the integration and continued success for sustained growth of the brand with $2 billion in assets. Prior to Amgen from 2017 to 2019, Mr. Oakes served as Corporate Vice President and U.S. General Manager at Celgene, a global biopharmaceutical company which develops and commercializes medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders. Mr. Oakes also served as the Global Commercial Integration Lead at Celgene where he helped steer the $74 billion acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb and the $13.4 billion divestiture of Otezla. From 2010 to 2017, Mr. Oakes held several positions at Novartis, the most recent as Head of Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals, North America. He began his career at Schering-Plough (Merck) where he held executive roles in both the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Oakes holds a bachelor\’s degree in Marketing and Business Administration from Edinboro University and a M.B.A. from Clemson University. He currently sits on the Board of BioNJ and previously served on various Executive Committees at Celgene, Novartis, and Schering- Plough (Merck). In connection with his service on the Board of Directors for 2020, Mr. Oakes received an initial grant of options to purchase 80,000 shares of the Company\’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share which vests 25% each quarter following the date of the grant, in accordance with the Company\’s Director Compensation Plan. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Oakes and any other persons to which he was elected as a director of the Company. No additional compensation arrangements between the Company and Mr. Oakes have been made. There are no family relationships between Mr. Oakes and any director or executive officer of the Company, and he has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

