Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On April 14, 2020, Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing that it will hold a virtual meeting in place of a physical in-person gathering for its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

About Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (Gulf Island) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a fabricator of steel platforms and other specialized structures for customers in the offshore oil and gas industry. It also performs onshore and offshore construction and fabrication services for customers in the marine industry. Its primary activity is the fabrication of offshore drilling and production platforms and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas and marine industries, including jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms, hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, piles, wellhead protectors. It conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, which include Gulf Island, L.L.C.; Gulf Marine Fabricators, L.P.; Gulf Island Marine Fabricators, L.L.C.; Gulf Island Shipyards, L.L.C.; Dolphin Services, L.L.C.; and Dolphin Steel Sales, L.L.C.