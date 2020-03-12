PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRLX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01 ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

The disclosures set forth in Item 3.02 are incorporated into this Item 1.01 by reference.

ITEM 3.02 UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES

On or about March 5, 2020, in connection with a $5,000,000 maximum offering of the Company’s Series B1 Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series B1 Stock”), the Company received subscriptions from accredited investors (the “Subscriptions”) for the purchase of 36 shares of Series B1 Stock at a price of $10,000 per share, net of an original issue discount of 15%, or $8,500 per share, for proceeds in the amount of $306,000.

The Series B1 Stock is redeemable at 120% of face value and unpaid dividends; is convertible into common stock at a conversion rate of $0.15; carries an annual dividend of 10%; and matures in two (2) years, at which time the Series B1 Stock will automatically convert into common stock. In addition, the Subscription includes 50% warrant coverage at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of three (3) years.

The foregoing disclosure and summary of the Series B1 Stock designation set forth in this Section 3.02 does not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Certificate of Designation for Series B1 Preferred Stock filed as Exhibit 3.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K February 13, 2020, and incorporated by reference herein.

The issuance of the Series B1 Stock and Warrants were made in reliance on exemption from registration to Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on the basis that the Registrant had a pre-existing relationship with the investor and there was no public offering.

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On March 11, 2020, Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. published the press release which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits

* Confidential disclosure schedules omitted. The Registrant undertakes to furnish copies of any omitted schedules to the SEC upon request.



PARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. Exhibit

Parallax Diagnostics Announces Intent to Develop a Rapid Screening Test for COVID-19 on its Patented FDA 510(K) Approved Diagnostic Platform Company will Partner to Accelerate the Deployment of Diagnostic Solutions Under Patent Protected Service Areas Including China,…

To view the full exhibit click here

