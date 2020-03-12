SEC Filings KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On March 11, 2020, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information furnished with this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) On March 11, 2020, Meryl S. Golden, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, was elected a director of the Company.

Attached as Exhibit 99.2 is additional financial information about the Company (the “Additional Financial Information”), which is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished with this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits .