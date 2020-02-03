PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01
The Company is filing this amendment to the Original 8-K to provide:
The audited financial statements of Restaurant Magic for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the unaudited financial statements of Restaurant Magic for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2019 are set forth in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, and are incorporated by reference into this Item 9.01(a).
The unaudited pro forma condensed combined consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of September 30, 2019 and the unaudited pro forma condensed combined consolidated statements of operations of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are set forth in Exhibit 99.3 hereto and are incorporated by reference into this Item 9.01(b).
(d) Exhibits.
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP Exhibit
EX-23.1 2 ex23_1.htm EXHIBIT 23.1 Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm PAR Technology Corporation New Hartford,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)
PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a provider of systems and service solutions for the hospitality industry. The Company operates through two segments: Hospitality and Government. The solutions for the restaurant industry integrate software applications, hardware platforms, software delivery, and installation and lifecycle support services. PAR’s software offerings for the Restaurant market include front-of-store point-of-sale (POS) software applications, and enterprise software applications for content management and business intelligence. PAR’s hardware offerings for the restaurant market include POS terminals, kitchen systems utilizing printers and/or video monitors, and a range of food safety monitoring and task management hardware and software solutions. PAR’s Government business provides a range of technical services for the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies. The Government segment focuses on serving intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) customers.
An ad to help with our costs