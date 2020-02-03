Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01.

As previously reported, on October 30, 2019, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or the Company, received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, or Nasdaq, indicating that, because the closing bid price for the Company’s common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer complied with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

On January 31, 2020, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq that the Company had regained compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) because the Company’s common stock had closed at a price greater than $1.00 for the 10 consecutive trading days between January 16 and January 30, 2020. As a result, Nasdaq has closed the matter.

A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the regaining of compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

