MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On February 3, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its open label, single arm US Phase 1 trial met its primary objective of demonstrating the safety of Liposomal Annamycin (“Annamycin”) in treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”). The Company also announced an update on interim enrollment, safety and efficacy data in its parallel Phase 1 trial in Europe, which continues with dose escalation, thus far without safety concerns.

