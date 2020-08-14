SEC Filings PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE:PHX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02

On August 13, 2020, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing information regarding the Company’s third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2020 financial and operating results. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information set forth under Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated in Item 7.01 by reference.

The information in Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the attached Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits

PANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 phx-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 phx-ex991_6.htm FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE PLEASE CONTACT: Chad L. Stephens 405.948.1560 Website: www.panhandleoilandgas.com PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS 2020 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PAYMENT OKLAHOMA CITY,…

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on its mineral and leasehold acreage. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located primarily in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas, with properties also located in various other states. The Company’s oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas production is primarily from wells located in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2015, the Company’s principal properties consisted of perpetual ownership of 255,411 net mineral acres, held principally in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas and six other states; leases on 19,575 net acres primarily in Oklahoma, and working interests, royalty interests, or both, in 6,195 producing oil and natural gas wells, and 65 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.