CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On August 14, 2020, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. issued a press release announcing certain financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
This information under this Item 2.02 and the press release attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 shall be deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
The following is filed as an exhibit to this report:
About CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products found in a retail pharmacy in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include retail drugstores, online pharmacy, drug wholesale and herb farming. The retail drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers. Its online pharmacy segment sells OTC drugs, dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items to customers through Alibaba’s Tmall and its own platform all over China. The drug wholesale segment supplies its own retail drugstores with prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items, and also sells them to other drug vendors and hospitals. Its herb farming segment cultivates selected herbs for sales to other drug vendors. It is also involved in online sales and clinic services.
