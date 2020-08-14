CipherLoc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On August 14, 2020, CipherLoc Corporation issued a press release announcing company highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth in such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated August 14, 2020

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a technology and services based solutions company operating in the cloud-based cyber security industry. The Company offers an encryption technology with over five international patents, called CipherLoc. CipherLoc is a commercially viable polymorphic key progression algorithmic cipher engine (PKPA). This morphing cipher can be used in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications, including banks, financial transactions, credit cards, securities, stock and bonds transactions, e-mail, phones, tablets, servers and or computers. This PKPA Engine eliminates replay attacks because the cipher morphs over time. CipherLoc also rejects data access and injection, false commands, and data alteration. CipherLoc is a facet of a layered defense in depth protection plan for any organization. The CipherLoc Polymorphic Cipher Engine provides an electronic gate that restricts access to vital assets, production facilities, and distribution systems.